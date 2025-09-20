FIFA merges September, October international breaks to ease congested calendar

Global football governing body FIFA has confirmed a major change to the international match calendar, announcing that starting next season, the traditional September and October international breaks will be merged into a single extended break.

The new window will run from September 21 to October 6, giving national teams more time to prepare while also reducing disruption to domestic leagues.



This adjustment is part of FIFA’s broader efforts to balance the increasingly congested football calendar.

Under the current system, clubs lose their players twice in quick succession once in early September and again in mid October which has often led to complaints from coaches about player fatigue and scheduling issues.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino explained that the decision was reached after extensive consultations with continental confederations, national associations and key stakeholders.

“The new format will streamline the international calendar and allow clubs and players to better manage their workloads while giving national teams more time to train and play competitive matches,” Infantino said.

The combined window will give national teams the opportunity to play up to four matches, compared to the usual two or three per break.

This is expected to benefit World Cup and continental tournament qualifiers by providing longer preparation periods and fewer interruptions to club competitions.

For domestic leagues, particularly in Europe, Africa and South America, the move is seen as a positive step.

Clubs will now face only one major disruption in the early months of the season, allowing for a more consistent league schedule.

However, some concerns have been raised about the potential strain on players during the two week window, as they may have to travel long distances and play multiple high intensity games in a short span.

FIFA has promised to work with confederations to manage travel demands and minimize the risk of injuries.

This change will take effect starting with the 2025/26 season, meaning the upcoming September and October 2025 breaks will be the last under the current system.

It also marks another step in FIFA’s ongoing restructuring of the football calendar following the expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup and changes to World Cup qualification formats.