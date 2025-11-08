FIFA U17 WORLD CUP: ZAMBIA THROUGH TO ROUND OF 32 AFTER BIG WIN OVER HONDURAS



THE Zambia U17 National team has qualified for the knock out stage of the ongoing 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup following a 5-2 win over Honduras.





The debutantes started the match like a house on fire and were 1-0 up five minutes into the match, Kelvin Chipelu with the opener heading in a Jonathan Kalimina cross from close range.





Felix Phiri doubled the lead from a team goal with a fine close range finish after being perfectly set up by Mapalo Simute.



It was all Zambia with very little from Honduras. The COSAFA giants made their dominance count as Sporting Lusaka captain James Sibeene made it 3-0 with a powerful header off a Kalimina corner.





Four minutes later however Yeison Arriola pulled one back after a mix up at the back as the match went to the break with Zambia in the driving seat, 3-1.



Honduras came back from the second half rejuvenated and reduced the deficit to just a goal nine minutes in, David Ramirez with a free header inside the area to make it 3-2.





Makinka made changes and one of them paid off shortly as Billy Daka headed in from close range to make it 4-2 after the goalkeeper and the defense failed to deal with the initial shot in the 72nd minute.



The Honduras technical bench called on the Video Assistance Review but the goal stood.





Abel Salim Nyirongo sealed the win with his 3rd goal of the tournament two minutes to time with a brilliant strike inside the area.





With the 5-2 win, Dennis Makinka’s boys are through to the last 32 ahead of their final group game against Brazil set for Monday afternoon.





Full Time



Zambia 5-2 Honduras



(Kelvin Chipelu 5′, Felix Phiri, James Sibeene 40′, Bill Daka 72’, Abel Salim Nyirongo 88’| Yeison Arriola 44′, Davis Ramirez 54’)



