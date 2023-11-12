Fighting continuing on Israel-Lebanon border

The UN report of a peacekeeper being shot comes amid ongoing fighting on the border with Israel and southern Lebanon, where the well-armed Shia Islamist group Hezbollah is based.

The Israel Defense Forces said anti-tank missiles had been fired by Hezbollah on Sunday and hit a number of civilian targets.

The IDF said it was retaliating with artillery fire.

An Israeli ambulance service spokesperson told Israel’s N12 News one person was critically wounded and between three to five others injured.

Footage showed cars on fire on a road near an open area.

On Saturday, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said it would continue to fight Israel close to the border.