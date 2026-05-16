“Fikile Mbalula Warns ANC That Forcing Cyril Ramaphosa Out Could Crash Investor Confidence, Divide The Party And Push South Africa Into Economic Chaos” 🇿🇦🔥





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has reportedly warned party members that any move to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa could trigger serious economic instability and deepen divisions inside the ANC at a critical time for South Africa.





Speaking during a tense ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Mbalula allegedly cautionaed leaders that Ramaphosa’s resignation would not only shake investor confidence but could also create internal political warfare within the governing party.





According to reports, Mbalula argued that South Africa’s fragile economy is already under pressure from unemployment, slow growth, corruption scandals, electricity problems and declining investor trust. He reportedly warned that sudden leadership changes at the top could make the situation even worse.





The comments come as pressure continues mounting on Ramaphosa from both opposition parties and factions within the ANC over corruption allegations, governance failures and growing frustration from citizens struggling with the cost of living and unemployment.





Critics of Ramaphosa believe the President has failed to decisively deal with corruption, crime and economic decline, while supporters argue that removing him now could destabilize both the ANC and financial markets.





Mbalula’s remarks immediately triggered fierce debate online, with some accusing the ANC of using fear to protect political power, while others agreed that political instability could seriously damage the economy and weaken the rand further.





The latest developments have also exposed deep tensions inside the ANC as factions continue battling over the future direction of the party ahead of upcoming political battles and elections.





Political analysts say the situation highlights growing anxiety within the ANC about:



– internal divisions,

– declining public support,

– investor confidence,

– coalition politics,

– and fears of losing national power.



Many South Africans online are now asking:



Would South Africa become stronger or more unstable if Cyril Ramaphosa suddenly left office? 👀🇿🇦