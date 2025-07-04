FILMMAKER KAZADI WARNED AND CAUTIONED FOR ALLEGEDLY PRODUCING OBSCENE VIDEO





LUSAKA, July 4, 2025 – Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from David Kazadi, aged 33, a resident of Longacres, Lusaka, for the offence of Obscene matters or things, contrary to Section 177(1)(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





The suspect was apprehended on July 2, 2025, in Longacres area.



Brief facts of the matter are that between June 2023 and June 2025, on unknown dates and times within Lusaka District, David Kazadi is alleged to have made and produced an obscene video tending to corrupt morals, which was subsequently circulated on various social media platforms.



Meanwhile, investigations into the matter are ongoing, and the suspect is currently in custody.



Godfrey Chilabi

Assistant Public Relations Officer