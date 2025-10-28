FINANCE MINISTER DEFENDS DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROGRESS



FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has defended the Government’s debt restructuring efforts, rejecting claims that Zambia has been dishonest about the progress made.





Dr. Musokotwane was responding to remarks by Ms. Mulenga Kapwepwe, who questioned the Government’s assertion that 94% of eligible debt had been successfully restructured.





Ms. Kapwepwe cited a report suggesting that only 44% of debt had been covered.



“The truth is that 94% of Zambia’s eligible debt has been restructured,” Dr. Musokotwane told the media in Lusaka this afternoon.





He explained that the process began with an agreement in principle with official creditors in October 2023, which was later formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





“The MoU represents 94% of all debt eligible for restructuring. Creditors agreed to the financial terms collectively, and the bilateral agreements that follow are largely a legal translation of that commitment,” he stated.





Dr. Musokotwane noted that bilateral agreements have so far been concluded with India, Saudi Arabia, France, and China, covering 57% of the debt.



He added that agreements with other creditors are at various stages of domestic processing.





The minister emphasised that the focus should not be on percentages but on whether debt restructuring is delivering results.



“Without debt restructuring, the cost of external debt service for 2024 would have been US$2.6 billion for Eurobonds alone,” he said.





He also highlighted other indicators of progress under the current Government, including an average economic growth of 5% over the past four years, foreign reserves nearing US$5 billion, the reopening and expansion of major mines, free education from Grade 1 to 12, recruitment of over 40,000 teachers and thousands of health workers, and improved classroom infrastructure.





“The Government has not lied about its achievements. Today, we are resolving the debt crisis with visible and verifiable progress,” Dr. Musokotwane said.





He further urged critics to understand the debt restructuring process before commenting publicly, pointing out that accusations would have been more appropriate in 2016 when warnings of a looming debt crisis were ignored.



SE