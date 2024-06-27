Financial statements of Malanji’s company were signed by a fictitious person – Witness

THE Congolese witness says the person who imprinted an emblem of the Judicial Brigade of the Haut-Katanga on Joseph Malanji’s fake business transactions purporting to show that they were real, is fictitious.

Charles Lwanga Kabozya who is a magistrate in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Mukalai Kalonje is being pursued for an arrest by Congolese authorities as he had capacity to speak to financial matters.

“The initials on the stamp were not known by the Judicial Brigade of Katanga, the logo on the document is different from that used by the Judicial Brigade of The Haut-Katanga,”Kabozya said.

“The false documents are different from the ones used by the Judicial Brigade. The document entitled declaration under oath is not authentic and the signatory is not known at the Judicial Brigade of Katanga.

Mukalai Kalonje is a fictitious person at the judicial brigade.”

He said in his 25 years of service as a magistrate and chief of the Judicial Brigade, he has never known the man in question.

“If Mukalai Kalonje existed we could have arrested him. He did not the capacity to issue a financial statement. We have been looking for him in Congo,” Kabozya said.

He insisted that according to the information given to him by Raw Bank, relating to Mass Investment Group Sarl the movement of funds from the accounts of the said company to Gibson Power Systems does not appear on the financial records.

“The bank said the transactions between Mass Investment Group Sarl and Gibson Power Systems do not exist. There’s no operations mentioned in the withdrawal slip,” said Kabozya.

In cross examination by Makebi Zulu, the witness said he investigated Malanji for money laundering following a request from the Drug Enforcement Commission.

When asked to explain the wealth that Malanji illegally acquired, Kabozya said he could not divulge information as he would land himself in trouble back home.

He said it was alleged that Malanji owns a mine and lucrative businesses in Congo but when he probed into the allegations he established that it was all fake.

Kabozya said Malanji was interviewed by Zambian law enforcement officers whom he gave the fake documents claiming he amassed wealth from his businesses in Congo.

When asked about the objectives of Mass Investment Group Sarl, the witness protested to speak to a document he did not have knowledge about and sought the Court’s protection.

“I seek this court to protect me, I’m a witness and not an accused. This question is reserved for the accused. I can withdraw myself and go to the embassy and return home,” threatened the tired and irritated Kabozya.

When asked to confirm the date on which Mass Investment Group Sarl was incorporated, the magistrate maintained that he did not want to pronounce himself on the company registration documents.

In this matter Malanji is accused of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime. He is jointly charged with former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba who is accused of willfully failing to follow procedure in the management of public resources.

Cross examination is still underway.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba June 27, 2024