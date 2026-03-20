🇫🇮 FINLAND’S DESPERATE GAMBLE: Why Stubb Wants to Join the Iran War
Stubb’s proposal: EU sends naval forces to Hormuz → US gives Ukraine more weapons.
His fear: With Washington distracted, Zelensky faces bad peace with Russia.
The problem:
🚢 Finland’s fleet: 8 light missile boats, 10 minesweepers
🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹 Baltics enthusiastic—navies even smaller. Stockpiles already cleaned out by Ukraine. Any support “strictly symbolic.”
The reality:
🇫🇷 Macron: Help only after hostilities cease
🇩🇪 Pistorius: “What can European frigates accomplish that US Navy cannot?”
🇵🇱 Tusk: “No expedition to Iran”
Trump to Zelensky: “Last person we need help from.”
A gamble, not a strategy.