Finland’s President Stubb Backs Trump: NATO Allies Must Step Up on Hormuz



Finland’s President Alexander Stubb delivered a blunt message to NATO partners on March 16, 2026: take President Trump’s warnings seriously.

With the Strait of Hormuz largely closed due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, Trump has called on roughly seven nations to join a naval coalition and escort oil tankers through the vital chokepoint.





Stubb stressed that capable allies should assist the United States in keeping global energy lanes open. He emphasized that Trump’s words carry weight, especially when he ties NATO’s future to shared security burdens.

While major European powers like Germany, the UK, France, and others have so far refused to commit ships, avoiding entanglement in a war they did not start, Stubb urged those able and willing to act.





This stance stands in sharp contrast to the widespread European reluctance. Trump’s push highlights a core conservative principle: alliances demand real contributions, not just words.

Free-riding on American protection while global oil flows remain threatened risks higher energy prices and weakened Western leverage.





Stubb’s call reminds NATO members that leadership means sharing the load when freedom of navigation and energy security hang in the balance. Europe should listen.