Fire That Tribalist RTSA Boss Amon Mweemba, Zambia has no Space for Tribalism-  Simon Mulenga Mwila

Fire That Tribalist, Zambia has no Space for Tribalism



The audio circulating and allegedly linked to RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Amon Mweemba, is deeply disappointing and disturbing. Hearing a public servant openly preach tribalism is not only an embarrassment, but also a betrayal of the values that have kept our country united for decades.





Public office is not personal property, it is a position of trust meant to serve all Zambians fairly, regardless of tribe or region. Using such a position to promote one tribe over others is dangerous, divisive, and unacceptable.





Our strength as a nation has always been anchored on the principle of “One Zambia, One Nation.” That unity is why Zambia has remained peaceful when others have been torn apart by division. We cannot and must not allow tribalism to take root in our institutions.





This matter must not be swept under the carpet. It calls for swift investigation and decisive action. If the audio is authentic, then Eng. Mweemba should not remain at the helm of RTSA for even a day longer. Protecting the credibility of our institutions and the peace of our nation must come first.





I hope President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister Frank Tayali to show strong leadership. At the same time, church leaders, civil society, and traditional leaders must add their voices in condemning this practice.





Zambia is one. Our progress depends on merit, hard work, and equal opportunity and not tribal favoritism. Those who preach division have no place in leadership.



Simon Mulenga Mwila

(Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka)