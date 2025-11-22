FIRED PF CHAIRPERSON HON MPANKATA TAKES CHARGE OF PF IN LINE WITH PARTY CONSTITUTION

HON MPANKATA TAKES CHARGE OF PF IN LINE WITH PARTY CONSTITUTION

…….declares Given Lubinda’s purpoted changes to Party structures illegal.

Lusaka – Saturday, 22 November 2025 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front National Chairperson Musonda Mpankata has declared decisions by Party Acting President Given Lubinda to remove some senior officials from the Central Committee as illegal.

He has since taken Charge of the Party in line with its constitution ahead of the Upcoming Convention.

Last night, Lubinda purportedly made changes to party structures in which he allegedly removed from their positions and central committee Hon Mpankata as Chairperson, Hon Brenda Nyirenda Nyirenda as Deputy Secretary General and several Provincial leaders including Christopher Shakafuswa.

Speaking at a Press Briefing today, Hon Mpankata said the Party Constitution does not allocate such powers to an acting president without the Ratification of the Central Committee.

He said Hon Lubinda has chosen ego over unity and ambition over selfless service and personal survival over destiny.

He said the action is clear that Hon Lubinda has abandoned the soul of the party at a time when Zambians are desperately looking for a strong opposition.

He said a leader who restructures structures days before a convention is bent on crippling the party.

Hon Mpankata said Hon Lubinda the right thing was for him to step aside to create a level playing ground.

“We cannot have a candidate making or changing rules for other contestants. We expect him to handover the Reigns over to Him together with the acting Secretary General of the party so that we organise the convention successfully.

Yesterday, we waited for him with six senior members of NEC. All we got was suspending sitting of Executive members of the party indefinitely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Mpankata said the Patriotic Front needs unity, stability, honesty, transparency and courage but Lubinda denotes drama, division and sabotage disguised in Administration.

He has rubbished all the changes Lubinda purpoted to have made and demands that he steps down to allow the Chairperson to Superintendent the process to the convention in Seven days time.

“Our plans and preparations for the convention are going ahead. A list of delegates will be issued to all the contestants including Mr Lubinda,” he said.