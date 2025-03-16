FISHO MWALE RAISES CONCERN ON SUGAR DADDY CAMERAS

FISHO MWALE writes:
The announcement by the President regarding the installation of CCTVs at universities should be met with trepidation. The immediate concern, as a former UNZA student,is the threat posed by a surveillance system linked to the National Intelligence System, which threatens not only individual student liberties but also the university community as a whole.
A university is an environment that thrives on the unfettered exchange of ideas, creative thought, robust discourse, and the freedom to question politics and society, all without the watchful eye of a “Big Brother.”
I believe we already have the $200m Safe City Project with Command centre and over 200 cameras on major roads, including at the entrance of Unza providing surveillance.
Traditionally, most universities provide their own on-campus security services. The involvement of a state security apparatus on a university campus during peacetime raises significant questions about the state’s motives.
Is crime or unresolved murders prevalent on these campuses? Are we to assume that social crimes, such as those committed by so-called “Sugar Daddies,” are so endemic that they warrant such a substantial investment in CCTV systems—especially when we may not have the resources to maintain them, leading to their eventual redundancy? What about the freedom of association and interpersonal relationships among consenting adults on campus? Should these be subjected to surveillance? Given the prevalence of social media, these connections (with SDs)are essentially unmanageable by CCTV systems.
Moreover, modern drone technology is so advanced that traditional CCTV is becoming obsolete. Alternatively a cheaper but efficient system is biometric gate passes which authorises residents only.
Manje ma cameras muzaona maloza yapa break time.
My concern is that CCTV aimed at monitoring students is intrusive to the healthy intellectual environment that a university community fosters. The President’s announcement raises further concerns about deeper issues that we may not yet understand.
Maybe “ hot politics on campus ?”
CCTV cameras are already there at UNZA. I wonder what the fuss is all about.
Surveillance so that students protesting can be singled out
Fisho is one of the sugar daddies who is fearing getting caught.
What laws are the sugar daddies breaking?
Have the young ladies complained to Hakainde about the sugar daddies? Or is he just diverting attention and resources to fight against high cost of living, oppression and tribalism?
We need sober minded leaders in Africa.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote wisely in 2026.
No! The President was just having a levity moment,honour or a light moment with the youths.They youths just laughed and were amused.It’s like the Presidents are not allowed to joke with their people in this country.He stressed on hard work at school
He said “monks don’t be disturbed by sugar mummies and you momas don’t be disturbed by sugar daddies and we shall install cameras there in the car parks do that they don’t come to disturb you.Payment apo politics ya UKA ba Mwale sure?
Sorry “humour” and not honour in line 2, on the above text.
Its a distraction from the bigger picture… The constitution. And it’s working. Where every story was about the constitution. Now every headline is about sugar daddies
Somehow the Sugar daddies are messing up the students.
This is about morality. Girls are failing to get married today because they have been spoiled by these sugar daddies.
It would be a good thing Mr Mwale, think of your grand daughters. Anyway, it would not bother you because you people send your families abroad where such things are taboo.
when my daughter was at university, visiting her could be mistaken for a sugar daddy visit. The president cannot make such a serious matter as a joke.