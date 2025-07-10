FIVE COUNCILORS IN MFUWE THROW WEIGHT BEHIND UPND CANDIDATE MUFUNELO MALAMA



July 10,2025



Four Patriotic Front (PF) councilors and one independent from Mfuwe Constituency’s six wards have declared their support for UPND candidate Mufunelo Malama ahead of the upcoming by-election.





The councilors, including Kennedy Chipulu of Lulimala Ward (PF), Alfred Mwape of Lukulu Ward (PF), Mupeta Bwalya of Lupembashi Ward (PF), Kennedy Mwansa of Mupamazi Ward (Independent), and Francis Chibesa of Mutinondo Ward (PF), have publicly endorsed Mr. Malama’s candidacy.





All five councilors expressed confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, crediting the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a major reason for their decision.





Lulimala Ward Councilor Kennedy Chipulu stated that the increased CDF allocation has simplified his work and brought visible development to his ward, much to the delight of the people.





Mupamazi Ward Councilor Kennedy Mwansa said the UPND’s education policies and enhanced CDF support are key reasons why every well-meaning Zambian should stand with President Hichilema and the UPND.





He emphasized that his ward has undergone massive transformation over the past three years, thanks to the sound policies implemented by the UPND government.





Lukulu Ward Councilor Alfred Mwape outlined 15 developmental projects in his ward, which include six classroom blocks, a maternity annex, a health post, three ablution blocks, three staff houses, and two water reticulation systems.





He also applauded the government for erecting two communication towers that have significantly improved connectivity in his area.





Speaking at the endorsement event, Muchinga Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe commended the councilors for making a bold and progressive decision to support President Hichilema.





Mr. Simutowe added that it is encouraging to see local leaders recognizing and appreciating the tangible results of good governance under the New Dawn administration.



UPND MT