FIVE LUMEZI COUNCILLORS ENDORSE UPND CANDIDATE AND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



Five of the nine Patriotic Front (PF) councillors for Lumezi Constituency, including Lundazi Council Chairperson Emmanuel Miti, have pledged their support to the UPND candidate ahead of the forthcoming Lumezi Parliamentary by-election.



The councillors have also endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 general elections.



Speaking during a press briefing held at Country 24 Lodge in Lundazi District, all the councillors cited the developmental policies of the UPND government aimed at uplifting rural communities and the lack of direction in their political party.



The Patriotic Front councillors who declared their support include Blaston Ngoma of Kamimba Ward, Alick Banda of Lumimba Ward, Fackson Sakala of Chibande Ward, Samuel Nkhoma of Kapangala Ward, and Emmanuel Miti, who is also Lundazi Council Chairperson.



Blaston Ngoma said he chose to support the UPND candidate because of the equal distribution of resources regardless of political affiliation.



He called on all opposition Members of Parliament to appreciate the good works of the UPND government.



Mr Ngoma added that President Hichilema has shown a genuine commitment to supporting the people of Eastern Province.



Emmanuel Miti from Kazembe Ward said he was pleased that President Hichilema introduced free education, allowing many children to return to school.



He also praised the positive impact of the Cash for Work Programme and the increased Social Cash Transfer.



Mr Miti highlighted the construction of the first-ever mini-hospital and new classroom blocks in the valley area by the New Dawn government.



Samuel Nkhoma, councillor for Kapangala Ward, revealed his total support for the ruling party, citing projects like the construction of health posts through Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and the free education policy.



Alick Banda of Lumimba Ward said the timely completion and quality of infrastructure projects influenced his decision to support the ruling party.



Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, who officially welcomed the councillors, expressed happiness over their support for the UPND.



Mr Phiri clarified that the councillors have not defected but are simply supporting the progressive works of President Hichilema and his government.



He emphasized that no well-meaning Zambian can ignore the benefits of free education introduced by the UPND government.



Mr Phiri, who also serves as Eastern Province UPND Chairperson, reiterated that President Hichilema loves and respects all citizens, including members of the opposition.



