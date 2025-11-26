Five new charges added as Shebeshxt case postponed to 27 November 2025





The case involving musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke has been postponed to 27 November 2025, allowing the defence time to review a series of newly added charges.





These include robbery with aggravating circumstances in Mankweng, attempted murder in Seshego, as well as possession of a firearm, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and negligent discharge of a firearm all linked to incidents in Lebowakgomo.





The matter will return to court once the defence has familiarised itself with the expanded docket.