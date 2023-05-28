FIVE PHONES AND ONE LAPTOP REPORTED STOLEN FROM ATTENDEES OF YO MAPS’ CONCERT – POLICE

28th May,2023- Matero police between 27th May,2023 at 20:00 hours and today 28th May,2023 at 07:00 hours received six reports of cases ranging from Thefts , Theft from motor vehicle and Theft of mobile phones from fans who attended Yo Maps’ performance at Heroes Stadium.These are:

1.The complainant being Mike Mwanza aged 26 of unknown house number Mtendere who reported on 27th May,2023 at 23:00 hours that his phone Techno 10 C valued at K2750 and money amounting to K800 =00 was stolen from him by unknown people at Heroes Stadium.

2. The complainant being Isaac Mwale aged 25 of house 2869 Matero township who reported on 28th May,2023 at 01:30 hours that his Infinix 11 phone valued at K3000 was stolen from him by unknown persons at Heroes Stadium.

3. The complainant being female Lorand Nakamba aged 33 of house 197A Kasupe area who reported on 28th May,2023 at 01:39 hours that a company phone Samsung A22 valued at K 4 500 =00 was stolen from her by unknown persons at Heroes Stadium.

4. The complainant being Gradson Habenzu aged 28 of house D520 Chazanga Township who reported on 28th May,2023 at 01:45 hours that his iphone 6 S plus valued at K3 200 was stolen from him at Heroes Stadium. One suspect age 21 of unknown house number in John Laing is being held in connection to the theft.

5.The complainant being Chisenga Mwinga aged 37 of unknown house number Chilenje Township who reported on 28th May,2023 at 00:30 hours that his motor vehicle was broken into by unknown persons who stole a laptop valued at K20000=00 and school documents at Heroes Stadium car park.

6. The complainant being female Nancy Mulamata aged 34 of unknown house number Matero East area who reported on 27th May,2023 at 20:40 hours that unknown people stole her Samsung phone valued at K 5500=00 at Heroes Stadium.

The dockets of cases have been opened and investigations are under way.

Rae Hamoonga

Police Spokesperson.