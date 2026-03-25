FIVE SENANGA TEACHERS ARRESTED OVER ASSA•ULT OF PUPIL IN VIRAL VIDEO



Police in Western Province have arrested five teachers from Senanga Day Secondary School, including the headteacher, for allegedly assa•ulting a 15-year-old pupil, authorities have confirmed.





According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the arrests followed the circulation of a widely shared video recorded at the school.





He explained that the footage showed a pupil insulting teachers and the headteacher after being punished for reportedly engaging in a fight.





Mr. Hamoonga stated that the matter was officially reported to police on March 19, 2026, by the boy’s father, Lungowe Mooka, aged 51, of the Mwanambinyi East Plots area.





The father reported that his son had been assa•ulted three days earlier, on March 16, 2026.



Police indicated that the victim sustained several injuries, including neck pain, pain on the left side of the ribs, backache and general body pains.





Mr. Hamoonga said the inju•ries were allegedly inflicted through the use of fists and slaps.



The suspects have been identified as headteacher Kaitwa Kamona, along with teachers Febian Mushoke, Mubiana Milale, Jere Simataa, and Masialeti Kubindwa.





Mr. Hamoonga further revealed that all five suspects had been charged with assa•ult on a child, contrary to Section 248A of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.





He added that the accused individuals had since been released on police bond and are expected to appear in court soon.