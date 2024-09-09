Fivio Foreign has an idea about why so many women hate on Ice Spice.

The New York rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (September 4) and explained why he thinks other women dislike his fellow New York star.

It’s because, he said, of the attention she gets from men. “Bitches hate Spice cuz n-ggas love spice,” he wrote. In a follow-up tweet, Fivio clarified that he wasn’t necessarily speaking about his own feelings: “I’m not n-ggas either.. ijs.”

He concluded with: “My bad lol.”

Some of that hate from other women occurred earlier this week Azealia Banksentered the conversation surrounding the beef between Ice Spice and her now-former friend Cleotrapa.

As previously reported, Cleo made a five-part TikTok earlier this week alleging that the “Munch” hitmaker had mistreated her on her Y2K! Tour.

After Ice’s manager spoke out in a series of since-deleted tweets that blamed Cleo and her team, Banks took to X as well to side with the up-and-coming rapper.

“I don’t like how everyone is trying to make cleotrapa look,” she began. “Any fucking who @iamcleotrapa will be performing with me on Halloween Oct 31. at @Terminal5NYC. She will – be paid, have her own space to glam, whatever she wants on her rider.. because i have fucking respect & class.”

She continued: “She can have 50 different styles of chicken salads. It’s whatever she desires.”

In July, the “Deli” rapper shed some light on how she gets along with her “Barbie World” collaborator Nicki Minaj, and the news was…mixed.



The Bronx rapper spilled the beans in a conversation with Rolling Stone.

“We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good,” she told RS. “We’re mutuals. We had smash records together. I love us together. I think the world does too.”

Back in February, Ice found herself embroiled in a beef with another rapper, when Latto dissed her on her single “Sunday Service.”

The Bronx rap star first took aim at the “Put In Da Floor” hitmaker on her song “Think U the Shit (Fart)” where she rapped: “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up.”

Latto has responded to Spice, spitting on her hard-hitting track: “Think I’m the shit, bitch, I know it, ho/ Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though.”

The song includes other less obvious stabs at her contemporary including: “These bitches corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do/ Do you rap or do you tweet?/ ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, bitch” and “I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous.”