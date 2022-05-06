FJT University, A betrayal even in death
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
I cry everyday that Zambia’s Second President has not been honoured enough.
So to see that the only tangible infrastructure project purposefully designed to memorialize and honour him, the Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba University, had its funds looted is extremely painful!
The project is ideally located in Mansa,the province where he hailed from and it was going to be a mammoth infrastructure piece for Luapula Province.
Awe bane, I’ve struggled for days with the revelations that $33million was released and this is all there is? I want to learn of all the details.
Ine ili lyashi tulekonkana…
FJT was a great son of the soil. Africa calls him the father of Democracy because Zambia was the first country that broke the chains and strangle-hold of one-party states in Africa.
He was betrayed when he lived and they continue to betray him in death. Awe bane!
It’s your government that stole the money! The party and it’s functionaries you keep portraying as persecuted. You need to do some introspection and be honest, your party is a group of roving and pillaging robbers. End of
Very very surprised and shocking to hear Mwamba conteming this mega corruption. and all through he has been criticizing the new dawn government when criminals are called upon by Acc to answer to their charges. In fact he has been visiting them in police custody to offer them moral support.
You are disgusting, pliz shup up and let the right people in government institutions do the right thing. Don’t behave holder than thou.
You were pf and pf is you. Its time for you to introspect yourself, apologize and repent because you were among the architecture behind the screen of most evil done by of. Someone said that you left absconded your ambassadorship work just to come in time to help PF rigging schemes to succeed.
God is not a human being, his plans weren’t yours.
I feel cold blood, skin peeling off, heart j tripping and my hair standing just with a single imagination that if Pf had won, oh God forbid………..
Mr. Mwamba are these not the same thugs you are supporting day and night?
Where is the cash? Who stole our dough?? Where is the binoculars man? Where is ‘muzungu bele’Lubinda? Sure the records are there!!
This is very sad. Extremely disturbing. Who was in power? PF, Who stole the money PF
Never trust any charlatan whose upper lip is double the size of the lower one and having been the last person to see Chiluba before he was found dead! You knew all along that money was released but stolen but want to play damn today. Chiluba was a stinking thief who looted our state coffers, moan him alone, you also strangled him we chiwa.
Stop acting all holier than thou here Mwamba, this is your party that looted the fund’s, you same people on the other hand are trying to cry persecution now and claim there’s witch hunt, so just do all of us a favor and just be quiet, don’t mock us Zambian’s we all know there was gross mismanagement of fund’s in your regime that’s one of the major reasons why we booted you out on 12th of August last year…Now it’s time to pay the price!The wheels of Justice must turn at serious speed! Hypocritical guy.
I cry when I see Meembe just attacking the current government that they are “also corrupt”. Why can’t we focus on supporting the current little effort that the government is doing to recover some funds?
A Cow is far much better than a Rat
Rats are vermin disliked the world over, Cows are a symbol of wealth.
Why has it taken so long to discover this. Is there a deliberate system being used to evaluate every project which was undertaken by the previous regime.
It seems every time this is being done it is discovered that there are serious problems of corruption being discovered.
Just how deep does this mismanagement go?