FJT University, A betrayal even in death

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I cry everyday that Zambia’s Second President has not been honoured enough.

So to see that the only tangible infrastructure project purposefully designed to memorialize and honour him, the Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba University, had its funds looted is extremely painful!

The project is ideally located in Mansa,the province where he hailed from and it was going to be a mammoth infrastructure piece for Luapula Province.

Awe bane, I’ve struggled for days with the revelations that $33million was released and this is all there is? I want to learn of all the details.

Ine ili lyashi tulekonkana…

FJT was a great son of the soil. Africa calls him the father of Democracy because Zambia was the first country that broke the chains and strangle-hold of one-party states in Africa.

He was betrayed when he lived and they continue to betray him in death. Awe bane!