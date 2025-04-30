Floods Cut Off Zambezi West Bank, Leaving Thousands Stranded



The entire West Bank in Zambezi, North-Western Province, has been completely cut off from the rest of the district due to severe flooding.



Zambezi District Commissioner Simeon Machayi stated that residents on the West Bank are unable to access essential social services, which are primarily located in the eastern part of the district.



Mr. Machayi explained that more than 38,000 residents have been affected, as the Zambezi River has exceeded its capacity, submerging large portions of the plains.



He made these remarks when a team from the Zambia Flying Doctors Service, currently in Zambezi District for a medical outreach program, visited his office.

Source ZNBC