Florida Imam Celebrates Iran’s New Supreme Leader While Trashing Trump as “Stupid and Crazy”





An imam speaking at the Islamic Education Center in Orlando, Florida, openly cheered the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader following the U.S.-Israeli strike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





In a Ramadan gathering on March 6, 2026, Sheikh Ibrahim Yassine congratulated Shiite Muslims and the Iranian people, calling the selection “a very important and blessed step taken by the Assembly of Experts and the people of Iran.”





He then turned his fire on President Trump: “Look at this man who thinks he can interfere in our affairs, who thinks he can decide who becomes the Jurisprudent Ruler. Trump is a stupid and crazy man, surrounded by thugs and smugglers. He thinks the Jurisprudent Ruler is one of the gangs of those thugs and smugglers he lives with.”





Yassine contrasted the two: “Look at the leadership here [in America], and look at the leadership there [in Iran].” He praised the late Khamenei as “a humble man. Everybody loved him. He didn’t do anything bad to anybody.”





The remarks, captured in a MEMRI TV clip from the IEC Florida YouTube channel, highlight the brazen anti-American sentiment coming from a U.S. mosque amid escalating tensions with the Iranian regime.

Many Americans are asking why such rhetoric is tolerated on American soil from someone glorifying a terrorist-sponsoring dictatorship that just lost its leader to U.S. action.