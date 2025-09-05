Florida man allegedly ran over woman after she refused to let him smell her feet

Awoman claimed she barely made it out alive after a weird encounter with a customer. She told investigators that a 28-year-old man, later identified as Elmoncy Sercle, allegedly hit her with his SUV shortly after she refused to allow him to smell her feet.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told Local 10 News that on August 24, she went to the Serena Hotel, which is situated at 2820 NE 214th St., to sell a pair of used sneakers to Sercle, who lives in southwest Miami-Dade.

The victim reportedly told authorities that she went to Sercle’s hotel room and that he had left the door open for her.

“When I got there, he just wanted to sniff my feet, and I didn’t feel comfortable with that,” the woman said. “I mean, you could have my sneakers all you want. I mean, I don’t care. I’m not wearing them. And you know, they’re just stinky old sneakers. But people like weird things.”

Then it got scary, she said. She introduced herself as a foot model and said the used sneakers cost $1,000. According to the victim, she was wearing sandals at the time and told the suspect that her sneakers were in her car. Sercle declined her offer and she excused herself to use the bathroom.

According to investigators, she heard him leave the room at that point. She said she chased after Sercle to the parking lot because she assumed he had run out of the room with her shoes. However, she stated that when she confronted Sercle, “he did a three-point turn and actually hit me with a car. Ran me over.”

“By the grace of God, I’m still standing today,” the woman said.

She described the encounter as not only frightening, but also “extremely bizarre.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of people who have foot fetishes, obviously, and nobody has ever done anything to this caliber.”

The woman had bruising and abrasions on her back, arms, and chest and needed emergency medical attention, police said.

Detectives eventually found out that Sercle had been connected to other occurrences with a similar pattern.