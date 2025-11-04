Florida man wakes from coma to accuse pregnant girlfriend of deliberately crashing car 

A 22-year-old Florida native, Daniel Waterman, reportedly woke from a months-long coma to accuse his pregnant girlfriend, Leigha Mumby, of intentionally crashing their car into a tree during an argument earlier this year, telling investigators she allegedly said, “You’ll get what you deserve.”

The crash, which occurred in February 2025, left Waterman in critical condition and Mumby with minor injuries. Authorities initially charged Mumby with aggravated battery and reckless driving, but those charges have now been upgraded to vehicular homicide following Waterman’s de@th on October 8, 2025.

According to police reports, the altercation began after Mumby discovered she was pregnant and allegedly found a message from another woman on Waterman’s phone. During the heated exchange that followed, investigators say Mumby lost control of the vehicle, veering off the road and crashing into a tree.

Waterman remained in a coma for several months before briefly regaining consciousness, during which he reportedly identified Mumby as having caused the crash deliberately. His statement later became key evidence in the ongoing case.

Following his death, Waterman’s family said they are now seeking custody of the unborn child and have vowed to pursue justice in his name.

Local authorities confirmed that Mumby remains under investigation, and prosecutors are reviewing evidence to determine whether additional charges will be filed as the case proceeds.