Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Bags Six-year Probation For Stabbing Woman

Yaya, the daughter of boxer, Floyd Mayweather, has been sentenced to six-year probation for stabbing a woman in 2020.

According to court documents obtained by KPRC in Houston, 22-year-old Yaya Mayweather pled guilty to the stabbing, which took place inside the home of her child’s father, NBA YoungBoy on April 4, 2020.

Mayweather, who was 19 at the time, pled guilty to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. On Thursday, she received Deferred Adjudication of Guilt and was sentenced to six years of probation.

The victim, a 35-year-old black female, suffered multiple lacerations on her arm and needed surgery.

Photo credit: EssentiallySports