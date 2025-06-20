Floyd Shivambu claims MK Party ousted him over ‘Supernatural Powers’ allegations



Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu has sensationally claimed his removal from the party was driven by a fabricated intelligence report accusing him of plotting to oust party leader Jacob Zuma and amassing “supernatural powers” to make people disappear.



Speaking at a media briefing today Thursday, Shivambu dismissed these allegations as “bizarre and fake,” attributing them to “political scoundrels” within the MK Party’s leadership.





Shivambu’s dismissal on June 2 followed his unauthorized trip to Malawi to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri, though he insists this was a pretext.





He alleged that his efforts to centralize the party’s finances and restructure branches threatened allies of Zuma, who he claims were siphoning millions from party coffers.





“I was targeted for trying to bring order,” Shivambu stated.





Despite his ousting, Shivambu maintains he remains an MK Party member but announced plans to consult stakeholders about forming a new political party ahead of the 2026 local government elections.





The MK Party distanced itself from his briefing, labeling it a breach of protocol.