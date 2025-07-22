FOCUS ON RESOLUTION NOT LITIGATION OVER ECL BURIAL:



By Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

Monday 21st July, 2025



How is it that we can have a Church Elder in the office of President and an ordained Cleric in the office of the vice President who is also in charge of National guidance and religious affairs; yet fail to resolve the impasse over the remains of ECL who was equally a Christian? The unconfirmed reports that H.E the President Mr Hichilema sent Hon Chabinga to South Africa to play imigalato around the remains of ECL and the Court process is ridiculously ridiculous if found to be true. The audio played and shared by Amb Emmanuel Mwamba is extremely disturbing.





Following the unfortunate demise of the 6th Republican President Dr Edgar Lungu (ECL) who passed on 5th June, 2025 and the predicament between the ECL family and government, one would have hoped for the current administration to focus more on finding a resolution not litigation ne migalato which has the potential of damaging bilateral relations between our two Nations – ZM and RSA; and cause more damage to the Country, threatening National peace and unity.





It is unfortunate that the initial agreement the two parties entered which was later breached by the government has bred mistrust and suspicions causing more hurt and divisions in the Nation. Listening to the audio alleged to be a phone conversation between Hon Doreen Mwamba and Mr Robert Chabinga implicating President Hichilema is so concerning.





The decision by the Hichilema led administration to sue the widow madam Esther Lungu and her family over the corpse of ECL and where to bury his remains is insensitive and unchristian in a Christian Nation. You can not sue a grieving widow as a government over the remains of her late husband. ECL was a State asset but his corpse belongs to his family. The ECL family is simply fulfilling the wishes of their deceased loved one. The rights of the dead should be considered respectfully.





The Bible generally portrays the human body after death as the remains of a person, distinct from their soul or spirit. It emphasizes that the deceased are not conscious in their physical remains but their memory goes beyond the grave. The rights of the deceased are often intertwined with the rights and needs of their families and communities. The remains of ECL belong primarily to his family.





The question; “Is there no wise man among you?” recorded in 1 Corinthians 6:5 “I say this to make you feel ashamed. Has it come to this, that there is not one person among you who is wise enough to settle disagreements between brothers?”, is used to express disappointment and shame over the Corinthians’ behavior, particularly their tendency to take disputes among themselves to secular courts instead of resolving them within the Church community.





CONTEXT (1 Cor 6:5):

The Apostle Paul is addressing the Church in Corinth, which was experiencing internal conflicts and disputes.





QUESTION:

The question “Is there no wise man among you?” is not meant to be taken literally. It’s a way for Paul to highlight the lack of wisdom and spiritual maturity within the Corinthian Church.





SHAME:

Paul is essentially saying that the Corinthians should be ashamed of their actions because they are unable to settle their own disputes, resorting instead to taking them before courts.





SOLUTION:

Paul suggests that there should be someone within the Church who is wise enough to mediate and resolve these conflicts, preventing them from further embarrassment and shame.



WISDOM:

The passage emphasizes the importance of wisdom, particularly in resolving disputes and maintaining harmony within a community.





The Bible emphasizes reconciliation and forgiveness, suggesting that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and mediation rather than through legal action and imigalato; particularly when it involves vulnerable individuals like a widow and a grieving family as is the case over the funeral of ECL.





“The protection of and respect for the dead is something that makes us human. It’s prevalent since the beginning of humanity, in all cultures and religions and is regulated in religious, cultural and social practices around the world” Dr Morris Tidball-Binz (Forensic doctor & UN Special Rapporteur)





Respecting the wishes of the dying or dead is a profound act of love and compassion, often involving acknowledging and honoring their desires for how they want to live their final days and their wishes regarding their funeral or memorial service to the burial of their remains.

Honouring the wishes of the deceased is a crucial part of the grieving process, offering closure and comfort to loved ones while ensuring the deceased’s legacy is remembered as they wished.





Granting the wishes of the deceased is important for the following reasons:

1. To honour their dignity and autonomy.

2. To provide solace to the bereaved.

3. To help keep their memories and values well alive.

3. To avoid conflict and potential emotional distress to the bereaved.

4. To respect their wishes as a way of expressing deep love and respect for them.

5. To fulfilling their final wishes as a sign of respecting their tradition and beliefs.





The dead are like the living and their wishes should be respected and fulfilled for the sake of peace and harmony unless in cases where the law would be contravened. It is not right to depart from the will of the deceased. It is in the memory of ECL how he was treated under the watch of Mr Hichilema, in total contradiction of what a caring government is expected to conduct itself.





If our beloved 6th Republican President Dr Edgar C. lungu (HSRIEP) expressed his heartfelt wish on how he wanted to be mourned and buried, his wish should be respectfully considered more than what anyone outside of the family wishes.

Let us not hurt ECL even in his death, it’s unchristian and goes against the spirit of our culture and Ubuntu. Giving ECL a benefitting burial means respectfully considering his wishes on what he stated concerning his funeral and burial.





HE the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has a solemn duty to support the family of the late 6th Republican President Dr Edgar Lungu, in their time of grieving and not hurting them by accomplice through the likes of Robert Chabinga. We guide President Hichilema to distance himself from Robert Chabinga. The audio is a disaster on the credibility of the President. The audio is not AI, AI doesn’t chew and switch from bemba to english fluently and even laughing.





“Our primary purpose in life is to help others, and if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them” Dalai Lama.



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.



