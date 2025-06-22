FOCUS ON THE GOOD SIDE OF EDGAR  LUNGU AND STOP THE BLAME GAME

FOCUS ON THE GOOD SIDE OF ECL AND STOP THE BLAME GAME





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Leaders from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF), the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), and the church in Livingstone have jointly called for peace and national cohesion as the nation mourns the passing of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu





During a special commemorative programme themed “Remembering the Late 6th Republican President Edgar Lungu,” Bishop Dr. Crever Nyambe, General Overseer of the World Encounter Global Bible Ministry, hailed President Lungu as a national icon whose legacy extends beyond politics and into the spiritual life of the country.





Bishop Nyambe praised the late president’s support for the church and his establishment of the National Day of Prayer and Reconciliation—a tradition that continues to shape Zambia’s Christian identity. He urged citizens to honour Lungu’s legacy by fostering unity and standing together as a nation.

PF sympathizer Chilufya Mwewa echoed the message of unity, urging citizens to rise above political divisions and reject blame and speculation surrounding recent national developments. “No one truly knows who is gaining from the current confusion,” he stated, adding that finger-pointing only deepens national anxiety.





Mwewa, along with several members of the clergy, called on government authorities to exercise restraint and uphold freedom of expression, even for views that may be critical or provocative.

UPND Livingstone District Chairperson for Administration, Gerald Kuyewana, also appealed to Zambians to avoid inflammatory remarks on social media and to approach this sensitive period with dignity and mutual respect.