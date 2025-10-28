FODEP CRITICIZES ECZ FOR REFUSING TO EXTEND VOTER REGISTRATION PERIOD



The Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP- has criticized the Electoral Commissions of Zambia-ECZ’s insistence on not extending the period of the voter registration exercise, saying progress toward reaching the 3.5 million voter target has been too slow.





The ECZ yesterday maintained that it is too early to call for an extension period for the mass voter registration, despite only recording a provisional total of 343,921 registrations in the second phase of the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.





Speaking to Phoenix News, FODEP executive director Elijah Rubvuta says the records are an indication that there is need for more time to conduct the registration.





Mr. Rubvuta has wondered why the commission is still reluctant about extending the period when there are enough indications that there is need for an extension.





He has emphasized that the ECZ must also ensure its registration facilities are enhanced to encourage more people to register.



PN