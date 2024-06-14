FOLLOW LOADSHEDDING SCHEDULE OR WE WILL ACT, GOVERNMENT TELLS ZESCO

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala has ordered Zesco to follow the loadshedding timetable or face the consequences.

Kapala was responding to Bwacha Member of Parliament Sydney Mushanga who wanted to know if the loadshedding hours had changed.

Mushanga lamented that Kabwe was experiencing 20 hours of power cuts every day.

And Kapala responded that the official hours of loadshedding were 12 hours per day noting that Zesco was fully aware of that fact.

“What is on schedule is 12 hours. We have received complaints like that from the public and we have instructed Zesco to ensure that they follow the time table, failure to that we will make follow up and ensure that we act,” revealed Kapala.

And Pambashe MP, Ronald Chitotela also voiced out that Government should ensure that matters of security are taken seriously by exempting higher learning institutions, hospitals, security firms and water reticulation companies.

“I want implore Government to be serious with matters of security. Power goes at 05 then comes back at 01, you sleep and wake up without power and water and students are complaining of the same,” lamented Chitotela.

In response, the Energy Minister reiterated that Zesco was directed to ensure that such institutions are supplied with electricity throughout the day.

Kapala also stated that Government will ensure that Zesco improves in terms of communication in circumstances where there are technical faults or any other related issues.

Meanwhile, Zesco announced the construction of a second critical 330KV transmission line connecting Kabwe Step Down Substation to Pensulo Substation in Serenje district.

The project was fully funded by the utility and established a second power transmission corridor to five provinces which are Muchinga, Luapula, Northern, Eastern and Central.

This transmission line is aimed at enhancing power transmission capacity for these five provinces thereby eliminating the annual power outages previously experienced during maintenance work on the existing line.

According to a statement issued by Zesco spokesperson Matongo Maumbi, the project not only strengthens the utility’s asset maintenance programme which is a critical element of its strategic plan but also bolsters the security of power supply for Zambia’s northern region.

Maumbi revealed that the line also serves as a key component of the planned Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya interconnector project.

“Upon completion, this project will connect the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) to the East African Power Pool (EAPP), marking a significant milestone that will open up new opportunities for power trading between the two power markets,” disclosed Maumbi.

He added that in order to facilitate the technical commissioning of the transmission line the five provinces in question will experience power supply outages next week Sunday from 07:00 hours to 15:00 hours and Wednesday from 06:00 hours to 16:00 hours.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba,