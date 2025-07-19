FOLLOW-UP ON AGGR@VATED R0BBERY AND MURD£R – RUBIS FILLING STATION, HELLEN KAUNDA





Lusaka – July 19, 2025



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that significant progress has been made in the ongoing investigations into the brutal case of aggr@vated r0bbery and murd£r that occurred on July 17, 2025, at around 03:00 hours at Rubis Filling Station in Hellen Kaunda.





This incident involved a viciøus attack by crim!nals on fuel attendants, resulting in the death of Female Sibeso Akaliwa and the serious injury of Male Mapalo Mwelwa, aged 25.





The suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of money believed to be the daily sales for the station.



Following swift and intensive investigations by the Anti-R0bbery Squad, a total of eight suspects have since been apprehended in connection with this heinous cr!me.





Notably, among those arrested are the two security guards who were assigned to duty on the night of the incident and were suspiciously absent after the crime occurred.





Efforts are currently underway to recover the weap0ns, clothing, and other evidence used and worn during the r0bbery. Police are confident that the items will aid in securing strong evidence for successful prosecution.





The Zambia Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that all perpetrators involved in this brutal and senseless act are brought to justice. Members of the public are once again encouraged to continue cooperating with the police by providing any relevant information that may assist in the ongoing investigations.





Further updates will be provided as investigations progress.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER