Footage shows viral baseball woman continued to argue with fans after ‘stealing’ ball from kid

A woman who was caught shouting at a man after confronting him over the ownership of a baseball has now been shown to have argued with an entire stand.

It all began at the Philadelphia Phillies game when Harrison Bader hit a home run on Friday, 5 September.

Drew Feltwell had attempted to give his son, Lincoln, the ball as they were there celebrating his 10th birthday.

However, the moment was caught on camera when a woman angrily confronted him.

The dad claimed he grabbed the ball after six fans reportedly lunged towards the ball at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

He spoke with NBC10, telling them he grabbed the ball from the seats in left field, and as he walked away, a woman ‘in the seat behind’ angrily claimed the ball was hers.

“I don’t know if she was standing up. Maybe?” he said. “But I was watching the ball from almost the bat to where it went into that seat and kind of jumbled around and I was already going in and coincidentally, as soon as I was going in, it stopped in one spot and I just picked it up.”

He added: “I didn’t even see her walk up, and as she reached for my arm, she just yelled in my ear, ‘That’s my ball!’ like super loud.

“I jumped out of my skin, and I was like, you know, like ‘Why are you here?’ you know, ‘Go away.’ And she’s like, ‘That’s my ball! You stole out of – those are from our seats.’

“And I said, ‘There was nobody in that seat,’ you know. She said, ‘That’s from where we were sitting,’ and she just went on and on.”

In the end, he decided to give her the ball and set an example to his son of how to de-escalate a situation.

Thankfully, after the game, Lincoln met Bader, who gave him a signed bat.

“I wish I had the ball for my son to put in his room next to the bat, but if I had the ball, I probably wouldn’t have gotten the bat, so it worked out fine,” Drew said.

While you might think all has been said and done on this front, a new video has surfaced catching the woman attacking other people after she had been given the ball.

Dubbed ‘Phillies Karen’, she is facing major flack for her behaviour.

The Phillies ‘Karen’ was captured on camera getting in another man’s face for heckling her after she demanded the home run ball from a child.



The woman marched over to a man in an Eagles jersey and got in his face before she appeared to flip off the entire section.



Completely… pic.twitter.com/FvL7KGn2Jh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2025

In the video, the woman can be seen walking to another man in the stands, before bending over to meet his eyes and then appear to get into an argument.

She then returns to her seat where people in the stands give her a thumbs down gesture, seeming to be unhappy about her conduct.

Then, she sits down, puts her hand in the air as it grasps the baseball and then flips the people in the stands off.

And she wasn’t done there.

She even flipped off people beside and behind her, sweeping her finger around herself toward everyone else.

Some videos online see her being heckled by fans after she demanded the ball from the dad, leading to her getting heated with those who called out her behaviour.