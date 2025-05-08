ZAMBIA

Race To Football House 2025



*Football Councillors Stranded at Misuku Lodge in Kabwe*



A group of football councillors and administrators have found themselves in a precarious situation at Misuku Lodge in Kabwe, where the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) electoral general meeting is set to take place. Despite arriving at the venue around 12:30, the councillors have yet to be accommodated.





The FAZ had announced Misuku Lodge as the venue for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), but it appears that the venue may not be suitable for the event. The lodge is currently under construction, with builders still working on the premises, including the toilets. This has raised concerns about the venue’s ability to accommodate the large number of attendees.





Despite the challenges, the FAZ is set to hold its elections tomorrow to elect a new president who will lead football in Zambia for the next four years. The outcome of the election is expected to have a significant impact on the future of Zambian football.





One of the councillors, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, expressed frustration about the situation. “We arrived at Misuku Lodge around 12:30, but we have not been accommodated yet,” the councillor said. “The venue is under construction, and it’s not suitable for such a large crowd.”