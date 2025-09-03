FOOTBALL HOUSE TENSE UP IN TRIBAL PURGE  – KBN TV

By KBN TV

FOOTBALL HOUSE TENSE UP IN TRIBAL PURGE



The football fraternity in Zambia has raised concerns about what they describe as the tribal purging taking place at Football House under the new Keith Mweemba leadership.





Those affected allege that when the former FA boss, Andrew Kamanga took office, he retained the same secretariat staff he found from the Kalusha Bwalya administration.





While Kamanga worked with a combination of people from a diverse background, the Keith Mweemba administration is being accused of purging Bembas and Easterners from their jobs, while retaining those perceived to be regionally inclined.





To make a case, affected individuals have provided a comprehensive list of those purged and retained at Football House.





Purged:

1. Clifford Mulenga

2. Mike Mubanga – Media

3. Mathews Ngoma- Finance Manager

4. Henry Kawimbe – Stores Officer

5. Philip Zyambo – League Manager

6. Beauty Katebe – Marketing manager

7. Joe Chama – Assistant Stores Officer

8. Reuben Kamanga General Secretary

9. John Msimuko – Deputy GS

10. Nathan Phiri .- Liason





Those retained from the same employment pool include:





1. Owen Buntele – Head of Finance

2. Chizyuka Hamangaba – Assistant Procurement Officer

3. Loreen Mweene – Competition Manager

4. Sydney Mungala – Communications Manager



5. Adess Nkanza – Administrative Assistant

6. Cuthbert Tuwa – Administrative Secretary

7. Choolwe Moonga – Registry Clerk

8. Nelson Mukuyu – Driver



FAZ Communication Manager, could not be reached for a comment by press time.