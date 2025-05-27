BREAKING NEWS – FOOTBALL HOUSE UNDER SIEGE AS MWEEMBA’S BOYS DEMAND RESIGNATION OF FA’S GS, REUBEN KAMANGA





Pressure is mounting at Zambia’s Football Association of Zambia House as an orchestrated protest is underway against FA’s Secretary General Reuben KAMANGA who has been asked to resign from his position.





In a dramatic turn of events, some known anti- Reuben KAMANGA group turned up early Tuesday morning, stuck some placards and demanded for the doors to his office to remain locked until he resigns.





A check by the KBN crew found the embattled Kamanga and FA’s Spokesperson Sydney Mugala, among other members of staff, standing in a hopeless manner outside the premises as Police looked on.





More details to follow in our Main news at 19:30 hours.