Football legend Luis Figo has reportedly left his family home and is living apart from his wife’

Football legend, Luis Figo has reportedly left his family home and moved into a rental property, and is living a ‘separate life’ from his wife Helene Svedin.

This comes after he attended the Laureus Awards in Spain earlier this week, where he named the ‘best’ things in his life, in which he named his daughters Daniela, Martina, and Stella, but not his wife.

Over the years, he has attended the award ceremony in the company of Svedin, but this year he was pictured leaving his new residence alone in Madrid.

It is thought that the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star has lived there for around a month now, according to El Confidencial.

Spanish outlet Vanitatis has reported that both Figo and his wife Svedin are now ‘leading separate lives’. There is however no official confirmation of a separation between the two.

Spanish publication Marca adds that Figo had already left his family home on a short-term basis for two weeks three years ago.

The Portuguese legend is thought to have stayed at the Wellington Hotel, owned by a friend, before returning to his family home in Salamanca, Madrid.

Marca adds that Figo had been linked to model Claudia Bavel, who previously claimed to have had a relationship with his former team-mate Iker Casillas.

Figo, Bavel, Casillas and fellow Real Madrid star Michel Salgado in fact attended a winery together, though the former has categorically denied any reports of a relationship, describing such claims as ‘garbage’ and threatening legal action for defamation, according to Marca.

Svedin, meanwhile, has been in Mallorca, according to her Instagram, rather than at the Laureus awards with her husband.

Figo and Svedin have been together since 1996, after meeting at a dinner party during his first year at Barcelona.

The couple dated for five years before tying the knot, two years after the birth of their eldest daughter, Daniela.

Svedin has been competing in dressage for a number of years, and reportedly trains non-stop with her horse, Raio.

Figo is regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, featuring for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter, and won the Ballon d’Or in 2000.