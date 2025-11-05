Football manager d!es mid-match after suffering heart attack in the dug-out

A top-flight manager has tragically d!ed at the age of 44 after suffering a heart attack during a match in Serbia.

Radnicki 1923 manager Mladen Zizovic collapsed on the side of the pitch after suffering a heart attack 22 minutes into the Serbian club’s match with Mladost on Sunday evening, November 2.

Shortly after, his players and coaching staff were informed later in the match that Zizovic, who had immediately been rushed to hospital after receiving medical treatment, had tragically passed away.

The sad news sparked heartbreaking scenes on the pitch, as players from both teams broke down in tears as they comforted each other in mourning.

According to Mail Online, the game was initially suspended after Zizovic collapsed and was resumed by the referee once the Bosnian boss was transported to hospital.

After the players received the heartbreaking news, the referee abandoned the match.

Zizovic, who was taking charge of just his third game at Radnicki 1923 following his appointment on October 23, retired from his playing career in 2016.

He made two appearances for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, having spent all of his career in either his homeland or Albania.

Radnicki issued a tribute to Zizovic in a statement, as the club expressed their ‘deep pain and disbelief’ of his passing.

‘A man who left a deep mark wherever he worked with his knowledge, calmness and nobility,’ the statement read.

‘Although he spent a short time in Kragujevac, he managed to gain the respect of everyone at the club, among players, associates, and fans, with his energy, professionalism, and human qualities.

‘FK Radnički 1923 expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew Mladen.

His dedication to football, passion for the game, and human warmth will forever remain etched in the memories of all who had the honor of knowing him.

‘Rest in peace, Mladen.’

In a tribute to Zizovic, who leaves behind three children, the Serbian FA wrote: ‘The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnički 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.

‘His untimely departure represents a tremendous loss for the entire football community.

‘The Football Association of Serbia expresses its deepest condolences to the Zizovic family, the members of FK Radnicki 1923, as well as all friends and admirers of his character and work.

‘Rest in peace, Mladen. Your love for football and the legacy you left behind will remain with us forever.’

Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade added: ‘With sadness, we received the news that Radnicki’s coach from Kragujevac, Mladen Zizovic, has suddenly passed away.

‘Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and club

The Bosnian and Herzegovina Football Association also offered their own tribute to Zizovic, writing ‘The Bosnian and Herzegovina football community lost another true sports worker today. Football coach and long-time player for Bosnian clubs, Mladen Zizovic, passed away at the age of 44.

‘During his rich playing career, Žižović played for numerous clubs in our country, among which HŠK Zrinjski Mostar, FK Radnik Bijeljina and FK Borac Banja Luka stand out, and he also wore the jersey of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team. After finishing his playing career, he devoted himself to coaching, leading clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.

‘His premature departure represents a great loss for Bosnian and Herzegovinan football.

‘The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with Mladen Zizovic.’