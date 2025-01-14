 Footballer Havertz’s wife reveals the threats she received after Arsenal‘s FA Cup loss to Manchester United

Arsenal striker, Kai Havertz’s wife has shared the sickening messages she received during Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday evening, January 12.\

United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes in the second half before Gabriel pulled Arsenal level, two minutes after Diogo Dalot was sent off.

Martin Odegaard then missed a penalty, while both Havertz and Declan Rice squandered excellent chances from close range before the tie was taken to a shootout after it ended 1-1 following 30 minutes of extra time.

Havertz saw his penalty saved by Altay Bayindir during the shootout as United went on to win 5-3, which secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

In the immediate aftermath of Arsenal’s defeat, Havertz’s wife, Sophia, revealed the abusive messages she had received on Instagram during the game.

The message read: “I’m gonna come to your house and slaughter your baby, I’m not joking just wait.”

When sharing the two messages, Sophia Havertz wrote: “For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me. I hope you are ashamed of yourself.

“I’m not sure what to even say but please guys be more respectful. We are better than this.”

When asked about Havertz’s penalty miss after Arsenal’s FA Cup exit, Arteta said: “To him and to all of them, that I love them, that we all love them individually and as a team, they are a joy.

“What this team produces every three days is incredible regardless of what happens. And I’m not going to lose sight of that because of our results or for two because we didn’t deserve those results.

“What can we do better, let’s try to do it. It’s very difficult to achieve.

“It’s an emotional part. It’s something related to confidence as well. But it’s very difficult to ask something else from our players.”