Footballer Jamal Musiala video that makes players, fans crying

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala sustained a severe lower leg injury during the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

The incident occurred just before halftime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Musiala collided with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. As Musiala chased a ball near the byline, Donnarumma dove to secure it, inadvertently rolling over the 22-year-old’s left ankle.

The impact left Musiala in visible agony, with replays showing his ankle twisting at an unnatural angle. Medics rushed to treat the midfielder, who was stretchered off the field as players from both teams looked on in shock.

Donnarumma, visibly shaken, was seen in tears as he walked to the tunnel. Bayern Munich has yet to release an official medical update, but early reports suggest a possible broken ankle, which could sideline Musiala for months. PSG posted on X, wishing him a “swift and full recovery.”

The injury overshadowed a tightly contested match, with Bayern trailing 2-0 after goals from Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé. Fans and teammates alike now await news on Musiala’s condition, hoping for a speedy recovery for one of football’s brightest talents.

Watch Video below;

Note: Be warned, this video is sensitive and might not be good for everyone. Viewers discretion is advised