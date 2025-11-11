Footballer  Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu caugh red handed with his girlfriend by his wife

Cameroonian star Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has been involved in a cheating scandal that is echoing in international media.





The Dynamo Moscow striker was caught red-handed by his partner, Russian influencer Nikki Seey, who found the footballer with another woman in their Moscow apartment.





According to media, Seey had arrived at the apartment with a female friend after suspecting that the 31-year-old had brought another woman home. Ngamaleu reportedly refused entry, claiming that his “uncle” was in the apartment, but Seey called the police.

Officers forced their way into the apartment, where the footballer was filmed wearing Cameroonian shorts while the other woman tried to cover her face for the cameras.





Renowned African journalist Micky Jnr reported that, after the incident, Nikki Seey gathered her belongings and left the apartment. Local authorities in Moscow have opened an investigation into the incident, and Ngamaleu has been ordered to vacate the apartment.





The scandal comes just days before Cameroon plays its crucial CAF World Cup qualifying play-off match against DR Congo on November 13, where Ngamaleu was included in the national team roster.

A detail shocked many fans, he was wearing the shorts of the national team of Cameroon at that time… pic.twitter.com/P1cFTDgovv— Kara (@UTDKara) November 10, 2025