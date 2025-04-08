Forbes’ 2025 World’s Black Billionaires list: Here are the top 10

The global billionaire class continues to expand, with Black entrepreneurs, investors, and entertainers making significant strides in wealth accumulation. There are a record 3,028 billionaires on Forbes’ 2025 World’s Billionaires list, worth a record $16.1 trillion combined. Twenty-three of them are Blacks, who are representing diverse industries, from tech and finance to entertainment and energy.

As per Forbes, Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote remains the wealthiest black man on earth with an estimated $23.9 billion net worth. He is followed by David Steward, an American IT entrepreneur, who is worth an estimated $11.4 billion. Sheila Johnson, the cofounder of BET, is a new Black billionaire this year, alongside Herriot Tabuteau, the founder of a biotech firm focused on brain disorders, Forbes said.

Here are the top 10 Black billionaires shaping the global economy today as per Forbes.

1. Aliko Dangote – $23.9 Billion

Source of Wealth: Cement, Sugar, Oil

Citizenship: Nigeria

Aliko Dangote remains the wealthiest Black person in the world, with his fortune soaring due to the success of his $23 billion oil refinery in Nigeria. The Dangote Group, his conglomerate, dominates industries across Africa, including cement production and sugar refining.

2. David Steward – $11.4 Billion

Source of Wealth: IT Services

Citizenship: United States

Steward co-founded World Wide Technology, a leading IT solutions provider serving major corporations like Citi and Verizon. His company generates $20 billion in annual revenue, solidifying his position as the richest Black American.

3. Robert F. Smith – $10.8 Billion

Source of Wealth: Private Equity

Citizenship: United States

Smith is the founder of Vista Equity Partners, the largest Black-owned private equity firm in the U.S., specializing in software investments. His firm manages over $100 billion in assets.

4. Alexander Karp – $8.4 Billion

Source of Wealth: Data Analytics

Citizenship: United States

As CEO of Palantir Technologies, Karp has built a $200 billion data-mining empire serving government agencies like the FBI and the Department of Defense.

5. Mike Adenuga – $6.8 Billion

Source of Wealth: Telecom, Oil

Citizenship: Nigeria

Adenuga’s telecom giant, Globacom, and his oil exploration company, Conoil, have made him one of Africa’s wealthiest individuals.

6. Abdulsamad Rabiu – $5.1 Billion

Source of Wealth: Cement, Sugar

Citizenship: Nigeria

Rabiu’s BUA Group is a major player in Nigeria’s cement and sugar industries. His philanthropic efforts through the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative support education and healthcare across Africa.

7. Michael Jordan – $3.5 Billion

Source of Wealth: Sports, Endorsements

Citizenship: United States

Jordan’s earnings from Nike, Gatorade, and the sale of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets have cemented his billionaire status.

8. (tie) Patrice Motsepe – $3 Billion

Source of Wealth: Mining

Citizenship: South Africa

Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals made him a mining magnate and the first Black African on Forbes’ billionaire list.

8. (tie) Oprah Winfrey – $3 Billion

Source of Wealth: Media

Citizenship: United States

Winfrey’s media empire, including OWN and her production ventures, continues to generate substantial wealth.

10. Jay-Z – $2.5 Billion

Source of Wealth: Music, Investments

Citizenship: United States

From Rocawear to liquor brands like D’Usse, Jay-Z’s business acumen made him hip-hop’s first billionaire.