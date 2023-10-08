FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER’S VERDICT ON CHINA’S LENDING; MISSING THE MARK- Edwin Lifwekelo

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER’S VERDICT ON CHINA’S LENDING; MISSING THE MARK

Lusaka Province…….Sunday, 8th October 2023.

The recent statement made in Parliament by the Minister of Foreign Affairs is without doubt irresponsible as it borders on straining diplomatic relations between China and Zambia.

It is a well known fact that China- Zambia relations have been the best on the continent of Africa until the UPND Government came into power. There is no infrastructure development in Zambia one can point out to, from 1967 to 2021, which does not have a Chinese touch.

The Foreign Affairs Minister’s recent assessment of China’s lending policy in Zambia is totally irresponsible and the country may end up paying heavily for that irresponsible statement. Zambia as a developing country, needs all weather friends countries like China to assist in its development. Development is one area where politics should never play and see its day as suffering of the people cuts across political divide.

In a time of international turbulent political landscape we need mature and sober minds in running affairs of State and especially where it borders on international relations. Whether the UPND Government officials like China or not is immaterial as before long they will be gone but the entire nation will need China for its development and even for international trade.China is the largest single investor in Zambia and China is the single largest importer of our Copper.

Wreckless statements such as the one from the Minister of Foreign Affairs destroys relations and even the confidence needed to build bridges between China and zambia. Zambia needs those bridges more than China and therefore the Minister is not helping his Government with such an irresponsible statement made in the august house of Parliament.

It is said that, you cannot insult the crocodile before you cross the river. It is absolutely counter productive to call names, a country you approached to help you restructure the outstanding loans. The UPND Government must learn to use civilised language.It is a known fact that the UPND Government officials are pro west but international geopolitics requires that we pass them through International school of diplomacy and let them know that China is the second largest economy as per Growth Domestic Product (GDP)after the USA and the largest economy when we use Purchasing power Parity (PPP). China cannot be ignored in the world. Even the US President wants to work with China. Where does that leave Zambia?

Unchecked rhetoric which has characterised the running of Government by the UPND officials must come to an end if we are to build bridges in international relations and especially with countries not favoured by the current UPND administration. It is the countries not favoured by the current Government which have been loyal to us and have been all weather friends and the People’s Republic of china tops the list.

We are aware that the UPND government has to match its promises and rhetoric with deliveries but the Minister’s unwarranted and irresponsible rhetoric in Parliament against China did not help matters at all. It may require Presidential intervention to maintain the bridges with China, otherwise Zambians may face more uncalled for economic challenges if China reacts in one way or the other.

With the current economic challenges at hand and with the expected severe global economic challenges of the future, Zambia cannot afford to build a cadre of enemies all around us and it is vital that the cool heads of the current State machinery mend fences with China for the good of our nation for we cannot afford to have hot heads of the current Government, destroy productive relations of over 50 years with the People’s Republic of China.

In the meantime, this government should focus on policies that ensure that the average Zambian affords three meals a day as they promised and ensure that they continue to further improve upon the infrastructure development the previous Government worked on with vigour and is a milestone in the nation.

As Zambia faces political tensions, economic challenges, social justice challenges and more, it is imperarative that those who handle matters of State are careful with their tongues as the tongue has power to build even as it has the power to destroy. With Zambians in a hurry to develop, it requires leaders with wisdom and not leaders excited with the present and are ready to buy the present and sell off the future.

To uplift a nation, a comprehensive and balanced approach is required and wisdom and all round discipline is cardinal and may those in the corridors of power learn. The Minister of Foreign Affairs’ unwarranted rhetoric to look intelligent will not help build but end up destroying everything meant to build and develop Zambia.We build and develop through relationships developed and nurtured over years and one man must not be allowed to destroy what took more than five decades to build.

We need China- our all weather friend.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director