FORGET ABOUT NORA: Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu Says Government Can’t Tolerate A Coach With Two Contracts





Sports minister Elvis Nkandu says Copper Queens coach Nora Hauptle can’t be allowed to work in Zambia with two contracts.





Nora has since reported FAZ to FIFA for constructive dismissal. She had wanted to work remotely.





Nkandu, whose ministry pays 40% of the salary, says



“We’ll not tolerate her’



“We cannot have a coach with two contracts… so if it is true that Coach Nora has signed another contract somewhere, then we should forget about her and start looking for another coach,” Nkandu said.





Nkandu was commenting on Nora’s recent appointment as a UEFA Women’s Player Development Expert while still contracted to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).





He has since challenged FAZ to submit a report regarding the Swiss coach, stating that, “Government will not tolerate a coach having two contracts at the same time.”





Nkandu said this when he featured on ZNBC’s Radio Four programme Talking Football on Sunday.