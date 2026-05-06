BREAKING: The US and Iran are nearing a 14-point “memorandum of understanding” to end the Iran War and set a framework for more detailed nuclear deal.
The deal would include:
1. Iran committing to a moratorium on uranium enrichment
2. The US lifting its sanctions and releasing billions in frozen Iranian funds
3. Both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
4. A 12-15 year duration on Iran’s moratorium on uranium enrichment
5. An end to the war and the beginning of a 30-day negotiation period
We expect more details on the deal shortly.
HT TKL