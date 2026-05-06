US and Iran are nearing a 14-point “memorandum of understanding” to end the Iran War and set a framework for more detailed nuclear deal

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BREAKING: The US and Iran are nearing a 14-point “memorandum of understanding” to end the Iran War and set a framework for more detailed nuclear deal.



The deal would include:

1. Iran committing to a moratorium on uranium enrichment

2. The US lifting its sanctions and releasing billions in frozen Iranian funds



3. Both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

4. A 12-15 year duration on Iran’s moratorium on uranium enrichment



5. An end to the war and the beginning of a 30-day negotiation period

We expect more details on the deal shortly.

HT TKL

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