BREAKING: The US and Iran are nearing a 14-point “memorandum of understanding” to end the Iran War and set a framework for more detailed nuclear deal.





The deal would include:



1. Iran committing to a moratorium on uranium enrichment



2. The US lifting its sanctions and releasing billions in frozen Iranian funds





3. Both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz.



4. A 12-15 year duration on Iran’s moratorium on uranium enrichment





5. An end to the war and the beginning of a 30-day negotiation period



We expect more details on the deal shortly.



HT TKL