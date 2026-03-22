Shipungu writes :

FORGET ABOUT THE OPPOSITION WINNING THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS, ELECTIONS ARE NOT WON LIKE THAT-Has HH even failed that much to lose elections to Mundubile, an incumbent MP? Or to Makebi Zulu, someone who failed to win his Malambo parliamentary seat in 2021 when the whole then incumbent, ECL lost by over 1 million votes? Maybe HH would possibly lose to Fred M’membe, who has never experienced how it feels for a party to have an MP in Parliament-but talks more than he is known. Or, let’s say he will lose to Kalaba who’s still struggling to put his manifesto together?





Fellow netizens, we don’t change leaders for funny…..

The opposition has proved itself that it is not ready: 13th August is not a political party convention. To unseat a serving president who has delivered it requires more than seriousness, not these jokes for the sake of democracy. Anyway….



Let’s look at this:

Mundubile, no party, but he’s Tonse Alliance president. Yesterday, illegal PF holds an election and elects it’s president: Makebi Zulu. Miles Sampa still waiting for the court’s ruling on 27th March, otherwise not in attendance and rubbishes the convention. Chabinga and Morgan Ng’ona’s team currently, office bearers but very distant from both the above listed factions and party structures. 4 months to go, before August.





Currently, the one who is more confused is not even these aspiring presidential candidates: but, their supporters.



Let’s do a random check….

1. The economy?

Better than it was found.



2. Farmers?

Expecting a bumper harvest



3. Employment opportunities?



Gvt has employed more than any government has done since independence: you can use ratios.





4. CDF-increased to above 100%…… etc.



Forget that.

Hon. Miles wrote:



21.03.2026

Getting a number of inquiries.



NO. I am neither an attendant nor a participant.





27th March Court Judgement is what I am waiting for as thats what will open our party doors that are currently locked.





Meantime I am currently in Southern province attending to personal family matters.



Thank you for your attention to this important matter🙏🏻





Yours Truely,

Miles Bwalya Sampa

Kalomo District





What the results from yesterday’s PF convention mean: once the court rules in favor of Hon. Miles Sampa, the fight might now shift to be, between Hon. Makebi Zulu and Hon. Miles Sampa and those who were not in support with Hon. Makebi Zulu’s election.





What are your thoughts about yesterday’s PF convention? Share your thoughts in the comments section 👇



#Nonpartisan_But_With_A_Valid_Voters_Card

#Shipungu