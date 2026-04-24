Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué opens up on painful divorce and separation from his three children

Former Arsenal and Ivory Coast defender, Emmanuel Eboué, has shared a heartbreaking account of being separated from his children after his high-profile divorce from his ex-wife, Aurélie Bertrand.

The ex-couple tied the knot in October 2004. However, their relationship ended in a bitter divorce between 2015 and 2017, a case that drew widespread media attention.

The court ruling saw Bertrand awarded the majority of Eboué’s assets, including his finances, cars, and two homes in England. She was also granted full custody of their three children, daughters Clara and Maeva, and son Mathis.

Speaking on The 5th House Podcast, Eboué spoke about the painful distance between him and his children and how he hasn’t seen them for years.

“Yes, it’s my prayer every day. I pray for my kids even my two girls also I pray and say, God, please, one day I want to see my kids.” He explained that despite opportunities to travel, he chose to remain in his country in hopes of reconnecting with them. “I don’t want to go to England I prefer to stay in my country… but I always pray for them.”

I don’t have any recent pictures; the ones I have are old, when they were kids,” he said, adding that requests for updated photos from their mother have been denied.

Eboué also shared that he now depends on third parties just to see his children, explaining that some people around him check social media and forward photos to him.

He also opened up about his struggles to reach them directly, saying his messages often go unanswered despite being read.

Reflecting on a recent disappointment, the former Galatasaray defender recounted how he tried to contact his daughter on her birthday but received no response. Even after leaving a message, it was read but never acknowledged.

“I send them messages… they read, but they don’t answer,” he said. “Last month was Eva’s birthday I called, it was ringing, she didn’t answer, I sent a message, she read, but didn’t reply.”