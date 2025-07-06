Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey denies rape charges as lawyer speaks out

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey
has firmly denied all charges brought against him and says he
is determined to clear his name, according to a statement from
his lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire.
Partey, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count
of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on
Friday, July 4, 2025.
The alleged offences involve three women and are said to have
taken place between 2021 and 2022.
Addressing the allegations, Wiltshire revealed Partey has fully
cooperated with the police and prosecutors for three years,
firmly denies all the charges, and is confident that going to
court will finally give him the chance to prove his innocence
and clear his name.
“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout
their three-year investigation. [67]Thomas Partey denies all
the charges against him. He now welcomes the opportunity to
finally clear his name,” the statement read.
The Ghanaian star, who turns 32 this year, has officially
departed the Emirates after five years in North London, during
which he made 167 appearances for the Gunners since his 2020
move from Atletico Madrid.
Partey featured in 52 matches across all competitions during
the 2024/25 season, proving his value to Mikel Arteta’s squad
despite an injury-hit spell during his time at the club.
Although Arsenal held talks with Partey over a possible
extension, both sides failed to agree on new terms, paving the
way for his exit.
FKA/MA