Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey denies rape charges as lawyer speaks out

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

has firmly denied all charges brought against him and says he

is determined to clear his name, according to a statement from

his lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire.



Partey, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count

of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on

Friday, July 4, 2025.



The alleged offences involve three women and are said to have

taken place between 2021 and 2022.



Addressing the allegations, Wiltshire revealed Partey has fully

cooperated with the police and prosecutors for three years,

firmly denies all the charges, and is confident that going to

court will finally give him the chance to prove his innocence

and clear his name.



“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout

their three-year investigation. [67]Thomas Partey denies all

the charges against him. He now welcomes the opportunity to

finally clear his name,” the statement read.



The Ghanaian star, who turns 32 this year, has officially

departed the Emirates after five years in North London, during

which he made 167 appearances for the Gunners since his 2020

move from Atletico Madrid.



Partey featured in 52 matches across all competitions during

the 2024/25 season, proving his value to Mikel Arteta’s squad

despite an injury-hit spell during his time at the club.

Although Arsenal held talks with Partey over a possible

extension, both sides failed to agree on new terms, paving the

way for his exit.

FKA/MA