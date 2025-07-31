Former Barça player in serious condition after being bitten by a dog near his gen!t@ls

Former Barcelona winger Carles Perez, has been sidelined after suffering a groin injury in a dog attack.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, who currently plays for Aris Thessaloniki, was reported to be walking his own dog when he was bitten in the genitals by another dog during an attempt to separate the animals. The incident left him with a deep wound, requiring treatment in a hospital. He received six stitches, according to Marca.

Doctors also considered performing surgery on the injured area, according to Prime Sport.

Perez featured in the Greek side’s 2-1 defeat at Araz-Nakhchivan in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Local media reports he will be unavailable for the return fixture in Thessaloniki.

Perez, 27, came through the academy at Barcelona and made 11 appearances for the club, with his debut coming in 2019.