Former Chipolopolo star Singuluma and three others sue club over unpaid salaries!



Former national team player Given Singuluma and three others have sued Leopard Hill Football Club and its chairperson over unpaid salaries.



The complainants Given Singuluma, Boyd Mapalo Mulenga, Bright Shikapande, and Justine Chinama have filed a petition before court demanding a total of K668,000 in salary arrears.



According to court documents, the four were hired on two year contracts starting in June 2024 and were promised monthly pay and match bonuses, which they claim were never honoured.



In this matter, the complainants allege that despite fulfilling their duties and contributing to the club’s wins and draws, they were suspended on what they call frivolous charges which has caused financial hardship.



They have submitted that a demand letter was sent to the club, but the defendants have allegedly refused or failed to pay. The complainants also want bonuses,gratuity,leave pay, damages for breach of contract and interest.



-Diamond TV