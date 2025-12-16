FORMER ECZ CHIEF SAYS MISSING DELIMITATION REPORT THREATENS ZAMBIA’S ELECTORAL INTEGRITY





By Nelson Zulu



Former Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has expressed concern that the lack of a delimitation report in the public domain may compromise the country’s electoral integrity.





Mr. Nshindano says the absence of the 2019 report makes it impossible to verify the number and location of proposed new constituencies, especially since the recently concluded voter registration was based on existing boundaries.





He has told Phoenix News that changes to constituency boundaries will necessitate major revisions and re-assignment of voters, undermining predictable and transparent electoral processes.





His comment follows a revelation by the ECZ when it appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee that the delimitation report has been sent to the executive for analysis but does not indicate which constituencies will be split.



PHOENIX NEWS