FORMER ENERGY PS PETER MUMBA ADMITS HE DID NOT PERFORM AT HIS BEST DURING HIS TENURE

By Chamuka Shalubala

Former Ministry of Energy permanent secretary Peter Mumba has admitted that he did not perform at his best during his tenure, given the numerous challenges facing the ministry.

On Friday last week, President Hakainde Hichilema terminated Mr. Mumba’s appointment as permanent secretary for the Ministry of Energy.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mumba has acknowledged that while he did his best in his role, there was still room for improvement.

Mr. Mumba has however expressed optimism for the future of the energy sector, particularly with the open access initiative, which he hopes will bring significant progress to the petroleum industry.

He has since thanked President Hichilema for giving him the chance to serve in government, noting it was a privilege.

Mr. Mumba has disclosed that with his contract now terminated, his next move would be returning to farming, where he plans to focus his efforts moving forward.

PHOENIX NEWS